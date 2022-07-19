Search
Sana Meer
Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -47.55% last month.

Analyst Insights

On July 18, 2022, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) opened at $1.65, lower -8.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.66 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. Price fluctuations for BRQS have ranged from $1.52 to $14.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.70% at the time writing. With a float of $53.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 307 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 81.37%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -121.50

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

The latest stats from [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.45 million was superior to 1.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5219, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3898. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4333. The third support level lies at $1.3467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are currently 7,198K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,560 K according to its annual income of -55,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -14,467 K and its income totaled -72,285 K.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) posted a 3.37% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) kicked off on July 18, 2022, at the price of $5.50, up 3.95% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Steve Mayer -
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) on July 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.26, plunging -7.48% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A major move is in the offing as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) market cap hits 120.35 billion

Shaun Noe -
July 18, 2022, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) trading session started at the price of $95.68, that was -1.13% drop from the session before....
Read more

