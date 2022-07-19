Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) drop of -4.59% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

July 18, 2022, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) trading session started at the price of $3.39, that was -6.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.0834 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. A 52-week range for NNDM has been $2.17 – $6.98.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 196.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.10%. With a float of $251.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

In an organization with 345 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 52.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.87. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.35. Second resistance stands at $3.58. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.85. The third support level lies at $2.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are 248,822K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 815.13 million. As of now, sales total 10,490 K while income totals -200,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,430 K while its last quarter net income were -33,090 K.

