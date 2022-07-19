Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is -0.30% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 18, 2022, with Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) stock priced at $0.133, down 0.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.136 and dropped to $0.1278 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. CSCW’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $1.25 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.19 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 16.87%, while institutional ownership is 0.53%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 12.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3451. However, in the short run, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1347. Second resistance stands at $0.1395. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1429. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1265, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1231. The third support level lies at $0.1183 if the price breaches the second support level.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.33 million, the company has a total of 114,412K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,780 K while annual income is -8,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,183 K while its latest quarter income was -2,144 K.