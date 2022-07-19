DDOG (Datadog Inc.) dropped -2.74 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 18, 2022, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) opened at $95.37, lower -2.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.77 and dropped to $90.80 before settling in for the closing price of $93.60. Price fluctuations for DDOG have ranged from $81.12 to $199.68 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.90% at the time writing. With a float of $255.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.17, operating margin of -1.86, and the pretax margin is -1.79.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Datadog Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08, was worth 262,189. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $104.88, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director sold 16,485 for $87.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,434,953. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -2.02 while generating a return on equity of -2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Datadog Inc. (DDOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Looking closely at Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), its last 5-days average volume was 4.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.47.

During the past 100 days, Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.99. However, in the short run, Datadog Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.94. Second resistance stands at $98.84. The third major resistance level sits at $100.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $83.00.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Key Stats

There are currently 315,017K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,029 M according to its annual income of -20,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 363,030 K and its income totaled 9,740 K.