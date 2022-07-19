Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) average volume reaches $7.20M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) kicked off on July 18, 2022, at the price of $5.14, down -3.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.24 and dropped to $4.915 before settling in for the closing price of $5.11. Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has traded in a range of $4.49-$8.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.00%. With a float of $556.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $569.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 230 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 89,870. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $8.17, taking the stock ownership to the 224,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 695,091 for $16.48, making the entire transaction worth $11,456,837. This insider now owns 5,066,408 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.56 million, its volume of 3.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.14 in the near term. At $5.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.49.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.12 billion has total of 569,592K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 965,800 K in contrast with the sum of -310,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 257,460 K and last quarter income was -246,560 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) performance last week, which was -13.99%.

Sana Meer -
Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) on July 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.239, plunging -9.48% from the previous trading...
Read more

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) with a beta value of 0.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
July 18, 2022, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) trading session started at the price of $5.88, that was 0.17% jump from the...
Read more

Now that Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 2.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
On July 18, 2022, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) opened at $3.86, lower -9.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam