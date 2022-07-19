Search
Enerplus Corporation (ERF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -22.85% last month.

Analyst Insights

July 18, 2022, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) trading session started at the price of $12.51, that was 5.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.97 and dropped to $12.49 before settling in for the closing price of $12.06. A 52-week range for ERF has been $4.78 – $18.58.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 15.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 129.90%. With a float of $239.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 435 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.44, operating margin of +42.41, and the pretax margin is +22.66.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Enerplus Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Enerplus Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.30%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.52) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +15.81 while generating a return on equity of 45.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.22% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Enerplus Corporation’s (ERF) raw stochastic average was set at 22.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.97 in the near term. At $13.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.25. The third support level lies at $12.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Key Stats

There are 235,466K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.00 billion. As of now, sales total 1,208 M while income totals 234,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 306,340 K while its last quarter net income were 33,240 K.

