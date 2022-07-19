Search
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) last year’s performance of -44.51% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on July 18, 2022, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) stock priced at $2.74, up 1.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.68 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. FSM’s price has ranged from $2.47 to $5.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.50%. With a float of $288.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.64 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.63%, while institutional ownership is 35.63%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.5 million, its volume of 5.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.75 in the near term. At $2.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.55.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 781.59 million, the company has a total of 291,978K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 599,850 K while annual income is 59,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 182,330 K while its latest quarter income was 26,980 K.

