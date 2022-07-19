Search
Sana Meer
Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -25.62% last month.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 18, 2022, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) stock priced at $0.406, up 0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4268 and dropped to $0.4019 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. IMPP’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -823.20%. With a float of $141.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.84 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 1.48%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 40.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 192.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4204. Second resistance stands at $0.4360. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4453. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3955, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3862. The third support level lies at $0.3706 if the price breaches the second support level.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 57.18 million, the company has a total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,360 K while annual income is -3,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,120 K while its latest quarter income was 220 K.

