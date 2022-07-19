Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) volume hitting the figure of 6.86 million.

Company News

A new trading day began on July 18, 2022, with Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) stock priced at $15.85, up 0.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.02 and dropped to $15.71 before settling in for the closing price of $15.77. MPW’s price has ranged from $14.10 to $24.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 23.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.90%. With a float of $593.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $598.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 112 employees.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Medical Properties Trust Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 07, was worth 5,996,400. In this transaction Executive Vice President & CFO of this company sold 285,000 shares at a rate of $21.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,961,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 615,000 for $21.33, making the entire transaction worth $13,117,950. This insider now owns 3,497,206 shares in total.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.80% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) saw its 5-day average volume 5.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s (MPW) raw stochastic average was set at 22.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.98 in the near term. At $16.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.54. The third support level lies at $15.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.36 billion, the company has a total of 600,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,545 M while annual income is 656,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 409,800 K while its latest quarter income was 631,680 K.

100% free. stop anytime no spam