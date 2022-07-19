Search
Last month’s performance of 3.06% for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) is certainly impressive

Company News

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) kicked off on July 18, 2022, at the price of $3.16, up 8.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.25 and dropped to $2.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. Over the past 52 weeks, ETON has traded in a range of $2.47-$6.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 94.20%. With a float of $20.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.99, operating margin of -6.85, and the pretax margin is -8.95.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.95%, while institutional ownership is 24.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 116,712. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,375,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 12,438 for $4.86, making the entire transaction worth $60,472. This insider now owns 85,000 shares in total.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -8.95 while generating a return on equity of -11.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ETON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) saw its 5-day average volume 1.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ETON) raw stochastic average was set at 27.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.22 in the near term. At $3.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.72. The third support level lies at $2.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 73.96 million has total of 25,224K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,830 K in contrast with the sum of -1,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,180 K and last quarter income was -5,330 K.

