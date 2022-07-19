Last month’s performance of 41.67% for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) is certainly impressive

On July 18, 2022, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) opened at $2.73, lower -11.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.265 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. Price fluctuations for CRDF have ranged from $1.13 to $8.58 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.00% at the time writing. With a float of $40.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.23 million.

In an organization with 22 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -39.28, operating margin of -8037.60, and the pretax margin is -7880.50.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cardiff Oncology Inc. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 39.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 202,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $6.75, taking the stock ownership to the 494,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 30,000 for $6.47, making the entire transaction worth $194,000. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -7880.50 while generating a return on equity of -20.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 268.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s (CRDF) raw stochastic average was set at 54.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.71. However, in the short run, Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.71. Second resistance stands at $3.04. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. The third support level lies at $1.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Key Stats

There are currently 43,306K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 107.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 360 K according to its annual income of -28,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70 K and its income totaled -10,990 K.