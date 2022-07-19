Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) on July 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.09, plunging -1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Within the past 52 weeks, MULN’s price has moved between $0.52 and $15.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -536.60%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 44 workers is very important to gauge.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 391,965. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 7,411,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO, President sold 150,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $165,255. This insider now owns 7,761,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

The latest stats from [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 34.27 million was inferior to 88.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1573, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9154. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9767.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 492.12 million based on 332,443K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,460 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,573 K in sales during its previous quarter.