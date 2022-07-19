No matter how cynical the overall market is, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) performance over the last week is recorded -18.24%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) kicked off on July 18, 2022, at the price of $17.13, up 6.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.48 and dropped to $17.0665 before settling in for the closing price of $16.66. Over the past 52 weeks, BPT has traded in a range of $2.92-$26.08.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -26.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.90%. With a float of $21.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.40 million.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +21.31 while generating a return on equity of 70.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s (BPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95

Technical Analysis of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, BPT], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s (BPT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.51. The third major resistance level sits at $21.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.30.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 369.20 million has total of 21,400K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,420 K in contrast with the sum of 7,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,800 K and last quarter income was 12,440 K.