Phunware Inc. (PHUN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

July 18, 2022, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) trading session started at the price of $1.25, that was 8.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. A 52-week range for PHUN has been $0.82 – $24.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.50%. With a float of $92.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 120 workers is very important to gauge.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phunware Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 229,530. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,983 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 27,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,980. This insider now owns 132,757 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

The latest stats from [Phunware Inc., PHUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.93 million was inferior to 8.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3375, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4325. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1333.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are 97,835K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 136.22 million. As of now, sales total 10,640 K while income totals -53,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,780 K while its last quarter net income were -14,920 K.