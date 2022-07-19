Recent developments with Ford Motor Company (F) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.21 cents.

July 18, 2022, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) trading session started at the price of $12.15, that was 0.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.25 and dropped to $11.90 before settling in for the closing price of $11.88. A 52-week range for F has been $10.61 – $25.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -2.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.60%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.01 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 183000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ford Motor Company stocks. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 321,340. In this transaction President, Ford Blue of this company sold 25,892 shares at a rate of $12.41, taking the stock ownership to the 511,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,165,600. This insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ford Motor Company (F) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

The latest stats from [Ford Motor Company, F] show that its last 5-days average volume of 50.01 million was inferior to 81.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 17.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.39. The third major resistance level sits at $12.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.69. The third support level lies at $11.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are 4,019,765K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.09 billion. As of now, sales total 136,341 M while income totals 17,937 M. Its latest quarter income was 34,476 M while its last quarter net income were -3,110 M.