Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

July 18, 2022, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) trading session started at the price of $33.94, that was 4.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.8226 and dropped to $33.94 before settling in for the closing price of $32.76. A 52-week range for RCL has been $31.09 – $98.27.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -29.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.80%. With a float of $219.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.82 million.

In an organization with 85000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 149,638. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,785 shares at a rate of $53.73, taking the stock ownership to the 32,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,637 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $290,960. This insider now owns 116,951 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$4.47) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -20.79, a number that is poised to hit -2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.75 million. That was better than the volume of 4.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.99. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.48. Second resistance stands at $36.59. The third major resistance level sits at $37.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

There are 254,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.36 billion. As of now, sales total 1,532 M while income totals -5,261 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,059 M while its last quarter net income were -1,167 M.

