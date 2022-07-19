Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,756 M

Markets

A new trading day began on July 18, 2022, with Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) stock priced at $27.89, up 1.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.16 and dropped to $26.95 before settling in for the closing price of $26.91. TECK’s price has ranged from $19.14 to $45.90 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 7.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 428.30%. With a float of $532.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $535.80 million.

In an organization with 10600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.65% during the next five years compared to 24.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teck Resources Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.80, a number that is poised to hit 3.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in one year’s time.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.91 million. That was better than the volume of 5.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.72. However, in the short run, Teck Resources Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.97. Second resistance stands at $28.67. The third major resistance level sits at $29.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.55.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.08 billion, the company has a total of 527,861K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,756 M while annual income is 2,288 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,973 M while its latest quarter income was 1,240 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,264 M

Steve Mayer -
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) kicked off on July 18, 2022, at the price of $6.84, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) market cap hits 653.59 million

Shaun Noe -
Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) on July 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.54, soaring 3.25% from the previous trading...
Read more

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 22.27% last month.

Sana Meer -
July 18, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) trading session started at the price of $8.63, that was 2.50% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam