U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) soared 5.09 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Markets

On July 18, 2022, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) opened at $10.60, higher 5.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.93 and dropped to $10.5728 before settling in for the closing price of $10.22. Price fluctuations for SLCA have ranged from $7.22 to $21.54 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 14.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.50% at the time writing. With a float of $73.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.24 million.

In an organization with 1863 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.39, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is -3.36.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 80,733. In this transaction President Specialty Minerals of this company sold 5,747 shares at a rate of $14.05, taking the stock ownership to the 63,238 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s President Oil and Gas sold 6,263 for $14.05, making the entire transaction worth $87,976. This insider now owns 73,829 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.06 while generating a return on equity of -5.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.93. However, in the short run, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.92. Second resistance stands at $11.10. The third major resistance level sits at $11.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.21.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

There are currently 75,477K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 790.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,104 M according to its annual income of -33,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 304,890 K and its income totaled -8,390 K.

