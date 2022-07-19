Uxin Limited (UXIN) volume exceeds 3.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) kicked off on July 18, 2022, at the price of $0.816, down -6.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8601 and dropped to $0.7371 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has traded in a range of $0.36-$4.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.50%. With a float of $337.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 693 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.48, operating margin of -121.53, and the pretax margin is -111.44.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 11.82%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -109.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

The latest stats from [Uxin Limited, UXIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.21 million was superior to 2.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 195.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5192, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2822. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8257. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9044. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7027, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6584. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5797.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 274.09 million has total of 372,675K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 100,340 K in contrast with the sum of -64,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 506,641 K and last quarter income was 1,280 M.