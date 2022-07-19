Search
Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) with a beta value of 1.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Top Picks

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) on July 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $74.35, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.785 and dropped to $74.35 before settling in for the closing price of $74.33. Within the past 52 weeks, ZEN’s price has moved between $54.16 and $153.43.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.20%. With a float of $121.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.96 million.

The firm has a total of 2570 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.50, operating margin of -12.25, and the pretax margin is -16.16.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zendesk Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 528,500. In this transaction President of Sales of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $75.50, taking the stock ownership to the 29,813 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 813 for $98.64, making the entire transaction worth $80,194. This insider now owns 92,760 shares in total.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -16.67 while generating a return on equity of -48.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.01% during the next five years compared to -12.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zendesk Inc., ZEN], we can find that recorded value of 3.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, Zendesk Inc.’s (ZEN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.99. The third major resistance level sits at $75.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.90.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.19 billion based on 123,276K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,339 M and income totals -223,640 K. The company made 388,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -66,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.

