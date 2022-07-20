Search
Steve Mayer
-10.18% percent quarterly performance for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is not indicative of the underlying story

July 19, 2022, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) trading session started at the price of $72.69, that was -3.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.87 and dropped to $67.89 before settling in for the closing price of $73.13. A 52-week range for ELS has been $67.57 – $88.70.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 8.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.80%. With a float of $176.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +30.13, and the pretax margin is +21.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +20.65 while generating a return on equity of 19.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 7.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.96 million, its volume of 1.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s (ELS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.04 in the near term. At $75.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.08.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Key Stats

There are 186,012K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.98 billion. As of now, sales total 1,272 M while income totals 262,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 360,190 K while its last quarter net income were 82,910 K.

