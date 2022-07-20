-13.40% percent quarterly performance for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 19, 2022, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) opened at $0.23, higher 15.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.2273 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for SECO have ranged from $0.20 to $2.22 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 3.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -577.90% at the time writing. With a float of $16.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 509 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.77, operating margin of -19.82, and the pretax margin is -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2019, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.31 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2481, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4906. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3130 in the near term. At $0.3428, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3857. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2403, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1974. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1676.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

There are currently 70,653K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 491,420 K according to its annual income of -88,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,335 M and its income totaled -58,034 K.