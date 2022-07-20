-43.33% percent quarterly performance for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on July 19, 2022, with Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) stock priced at $0.66, up 8.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.74 and dropped to $0.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. OPTT’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $2.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.80%. With a float of $55.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.31 million.

The firm has a total of 29 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -88.97, operating margin of -1127.03, and the pretax margin is -1223.88.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1223.88 while generating a return on equity of -32.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ocean Power Technologies Inc., OPTT], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (OPTT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7717, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3556. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7867. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5867. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5333.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.81 million, the company has a total of 55,894K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,760 K while annual income is -18,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 480 K while its latest quarter income was -5,470 K.