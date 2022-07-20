Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) market cap hits 4.42 billion

A new trading day began on July 19, 2022, with Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock priced at $58.89, up 11.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.97 and dropped to $58.20 before settling in for the closing price of $58.01. BEAM’s price has ranged from $27.77 to $116.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.70%. With a float of $57.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 341 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.29, operating margin of -757.01, and the pretax margin is -714.91.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 759,597. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $37.98, taking the stock ownership to the 143,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s CEO sold 30,000 for $37.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,139,302. This insider now owns 1,118,520 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -714.91 while generating a return on equity of -69.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 73.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.61, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.21 million, its volume of 1.29 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.39.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.99 in the near term. At $69.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.45.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.42 billion, the company has a total of 70,267K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,840 K while annual income is -370,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,430 K while its latest quarter income was -69,210 K.

