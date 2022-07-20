AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) 20 Days SMA touches -5.77%: The odds favor the bear

On July 19, 2022, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) opened at $13.91, higher 1.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.26 and dropped to $13.87 before settling in for the closing price of $13.88. Price fluctuations for AU have ranged from $13.47 to $26.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.30% at the time writing. With a float of $413.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.07, operating margin of +21.05, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.12% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48 and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Looking closely at AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU), its last 5-days average volume was 3.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 4.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.72. However, in the short run, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.31. Second resistance stands at $14.48. The third major resistance level sits at $14.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.53.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are currently 417,501K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,029 M according to its annual income of 622,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 986,000 K and its income totaled 153,000 K.