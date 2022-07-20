Audacy Inc. (AUD) with a beta value of 1.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on July 19, 2022, with Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) stock priced at $0.6466, up 12.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7115 and dropped to $0.635 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. AUD’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $4.04 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 21.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.50%. With a float of $116.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3586 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 163,000. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 3,258,246 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 3,175 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $9,836. This insider now owns 101,955 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Audacy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Looking closely at Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4732. However, in the short run, Audacy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7304. Second resistance stands at $0.7592. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8069. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6539, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6062. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5774.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 100.23 million, the company has a total of 143,519K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,219 M while annual income is -3,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 275,300 K while its latest quarter income was -11,070 K.