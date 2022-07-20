Brinker International Inc. (EAT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.68% last month.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) on July 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $23.44, soaring 7.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.245 and dropped to $23.2468 before settling in for the closing price of $23.18. Within the past 52 weeks, EAT’s price has moved between $21.47 and $60.66.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 350.20%. With a float of $43.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59491 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.58, operating margin of +6.46, and the pretax margin is +4.35.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 15,455. In this transaction SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $30.91, taking the stock ownership to the 25,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $25.40, making the entire transaction worth $12,700. This insider now owns 11,307 shares in total.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +3.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.95% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Brinker International Inc.’s (EAT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.63 in the near term. At $26.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.44. The third support level lies at $21.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.06 billion based on 43,841K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,338 M and income totals 131,600 K. The company made 980,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.