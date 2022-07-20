Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 23,982 M

Search
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) kicked off on July 19, 2022, at the price of $48.60, up 2.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.25 and dropped to $48.57 before settling in for the closing price of $48.81. Over the past 52 weeks, CNQ has traded in a range of $29.53-$70.60.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 21.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.90%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.16 billion.

In an organization with 9735 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.57, operating margin of +31.65, and the pretax margin is +31.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.63) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +25.50 while generating a return on equity of 22.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 105.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.67 million. That was better than the volume of 3.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 20.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.29. However, in the short run, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.66. Second resistance stands at $51.30. The third major resistance level sits at $52.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 58.15 billion has total of 1,150,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,982 M in contrast with the sum of 6,115 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,431 M and last quarter income was 2,449 M.

