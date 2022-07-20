eBay Inc. (EBAY) average volume reaches $7.32M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On July 19, 2022, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) opened at $43.89, higher 4.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.485 and dropped to $43.89 before settling in for the closing price of $43.59. Price fluctuations for EBAY have ranged from $40.52 to $81.19 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -89.00% at the time writing. With a float of $554.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $587.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.66, operating margin of +28.85, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of eBay Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 174,217. In this transaction VP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,633 shares at a rate of $47.95, taking the stock ownership to the 14,929 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,942 for $45.16, making the entire transaction worth $358,669. This insider now owns 18,562 shares in total.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.40 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.36% during the next five years compared to -43.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for eBay Inc. (EBAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Looking closely at eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), its last 5-days average volume was 4.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.61. However, in the short run, eBay Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.95. Second resistance stands at $46.51. The third major resistance level sits at $47.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.76.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Key Stats

There are currently 559,842K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,420 M according to its annual income of 13,608 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,483 M and its income totaled -1,341 M.