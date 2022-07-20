Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) posted a 16.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on July 19, 2022, with Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) stock priced at $3.95, up 16.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.79 and dropped to $3.86 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. HUSA’s price has ranged from $1.07 to $16.61 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 51.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.20%. With a float of $9.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 699,304. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 564,000 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 406,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $566,573. This insider now owns 814,000 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Houston American Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.71 million, its volume of 1.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 21.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.93 in the near term. At $5.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.07.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.72 million, the company has a total of 9,928K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,330 K while annual income is -1,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 420 K while its latest quarter income was -170 K.