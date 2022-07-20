Investors must take note of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.’s (DSAC) performance last week, which was 0.00%.

July 19, 2022, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DSAC) trading session started at the price of $9.995, that was -0.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.00 and dropped to $9.97 before settling in for the closing price of $10.00. A 52-week range for DSAC has been $9.65 – $10.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.90%. With a float of $17.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.88 million.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 2,961,000. In this transaction May be deemed a group member. of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $9.87, taking the stock ownership to the 1,575,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s May be deemed a group member. bought 30,681 for $9.92, making the entire transaction worth $304,233. This insider now owns 1,875,000 shares in total.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DSAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC)

Looking closely at Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DSAC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 57997.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.’s (DSAC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.90. However, in the short run, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.99. Second resistance stands at $10.01. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.93.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DSAC) Key Stats

There are 21,875K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 218.04 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -3,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 7,236 K.