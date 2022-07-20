Investors must take note of On Holding AG’s (ONON) performance last week, which was 9.99%.

A new trading day began on July 19, 2022, with On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) stock priced at $18.25, up 7.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.29 and dropped to $18.015 before settling in for the closing price of $17.73. ONON’s price has ranged from $16.16 to $55.87 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -555.80%. With a float of $172.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1158 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.74%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are On Holding AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56 and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

The latest stats from [On Holding AG, ONON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.21 million was inferior to 2.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 22.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.06. The third major resistance level sits at $20.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.51. The third support level lies at $17.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.74 billion, the company has a total of 622,301K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 792,780 K while annual income is -186,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 255,220 K while its latest quarter income was 15,530 K.