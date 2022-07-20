Search
Investors must take note of Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) performance last week, which was 8.84%.

Company News

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) on July 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $57.34, soaring 5.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.85 and dropped to $57.34 before settling in for the closing price of $56.55. Within the past 52 weeks, WYNN’s price has moved between $50.20 and $109.98.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.70%. With a float of $105.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 37,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $94.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s CEO sold 20,000 for $91.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,836,545. This insider now owns 394,429 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.73, a number that is poised to hit -1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.07.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.50 in the near term. At $61.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.41. The third support level lies at $55.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.76 billion based on 115,965K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,764 M and income totals -755,790 K. The company made 953,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -183,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.

