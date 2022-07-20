Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,848 M

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) kicked off on July 19, 2022, at the price of $25.04, up 5.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.05 and dropped to $25.04 before settling in for the closing price of $24.65. Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has traded in a range of $22.29-$47.76.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 294.90%. With a float of $75.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 21.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 87,300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $29.10, taking the stock ownership to the 17,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,200,000 for $40.79, making the entire transaction worth $171,318,000. This insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.3) by $2.18. This company achieved a net margin of +35.97 while generating a return on equity of 32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.33 in the near term. At $26.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.31.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.16 billion has total of 86,300K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,848 M in contrast with the sum of 3,183 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,301 M and last quarter income was 2,025 M.