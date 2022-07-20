Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is expecting -16.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) on July 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.63, soaring 3.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.07 and dropped to $20.545 before settling in for the closing price of $20.36. Within the past 52 weeks, KIM’s price has moved between $18.52 and $26.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 3.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.90%. With a float of $604.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 606 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.40, operating margin of +32.77, and the pretax margin is +54.60.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 250,700. In this transaction Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $25.07, taking the stock ownership to the 486,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 8,188 for $23.45, making the entire transaction worth $192,019. This insider now owns 213,834 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +62.04 while generating a return on equity of 10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 128.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Looking closely at Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 30.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.21. However, in the short run, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.20. Second resistance stands at $21.40. The third major resistance level sits at $21.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.16.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.57 billion based on 618,007K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,365 M and income totals 844,060 K. The company made 427,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 237,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.