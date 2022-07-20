Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) performance over the last week is recorded 2.02%

Analyst Insights

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) kicked off on July 19, 2022, at the price of $63.24, up 3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.18 and dropped to $61.00 before settling in for the closing price of $62.06. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has traded in a range of $55.86-$314.76.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 40.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.80%. With a float of $196.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7461 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.24, operating margin of -2.68, and the pretax margin is -3.18.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of DocuSign Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 28,129. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 255 shares at a rate of $110.31, taking the stock ownership to the 40,060 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,948 for $110.09, making the entire transaction worth $434,623. This insider now owns 230,663 shares in total.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.32 while generating a return on equity of -23.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DocuSign Inc.’s (DOCU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

Looking closely at DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), its last 5-days average volume was 3.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.56.

During the past 100 days, DocuSign Inc.’s (DOCU) raw stochastic average was set at 12.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.44. However, in the short run, DocuSign Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.17. Second resistance stands at $66.26. The third major resistance level sits at $68.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.81.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.16 billion has total of 199,944K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,107 M in contrast with the sum of -69,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 588,690 K and last quarter income was -27,370 K.

