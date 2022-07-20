Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) performance over the last week is recorded 17.25%

Analyst Insights

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) kicked off on July 19, 2022, at the price of $102.30, up 15.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.66 and dropped to $91.50 before settling in for the closing price of $83.24. Over the past 52 weeks, WFG has traded in a range of $64.72-$102.61.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 210.00%. With a float of $70.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.24 million.

The firm has a total of 11000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.32, operating margin of +37.58, and the pretax margin is +37.06.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lumber & Wood Production Industry. The insider ownership of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is 26.09%, while institutional ownership is 56.86%.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $10) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +28.02 while generating a return on equity of 57.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 210.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.83% during the next five years compared to 47.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s (WFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 39.54, a number that is poised to hit 6.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., WFG], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.52.

During the past 100 days, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s (WFG) raw stochastic average was set at 79.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $102.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.95. The third major resistance level sits at $113.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.75.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.59 billion has total of 99,372K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,518 M in contrast with the sum of 2,947 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,110 M and last quarter income was 1,090 M.

