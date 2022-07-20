Search
Now that Rio Tinto Group’s volume has hit 3.09 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) kicked off on July 19, 2022, at the price of $57.18, up 1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.61 and dropped to $56.79 before settling in for the closing price of $56.64. Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has traded in a range of $53.83-$86.89.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 13.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 49000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.95

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.5 million. That was better than the volume of 4.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.91. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.78. Second resistance stands at $58.10. The third major resistance level sits at $58.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.14.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 95.68 billion has total of 1,255,795K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 63,495 M in contrast with the sum of 21,094 M annual income.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

