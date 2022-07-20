Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.18 cents.

Company News

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) kicked off on July 19, 2022, at the price of $3.03, up 6.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.20 and dropped to $3.03 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has traded in a range of $2.74-$8.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -5.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.70%. With a float of $156.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13927 employees.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$2.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by -$1.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.25 in the near term. At $3.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. The third support level lies at $2.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 510.08 million has total of 198,108K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,377 M in contrast with the sum of -1,338 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 616,390 K and last quarter income was 499,090 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is 56.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) on July 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.26, soaring 6.29% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, New Gold Inc. (NGD) performance over the last week is recorded -1.03%

Sana Meer -
July 19, 2022, New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) trading session started at the price of $0.71, that was -0.47% drop from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) performance over the last week is recorded -10.89%

Shaun Noe -
On July 19, 2022, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) opened at $0.15, higher 6.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.