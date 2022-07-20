Search
SCWorx Corp. (WORX) last year’s performance of -66.12% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On July 19, 2022, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) opened at $0.728, higher 17.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Price fluctuations for WORX have ranged from $0.61 to $5.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 50.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.60% at the time writing. With a float of $9.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.94, operating margin of -82.34, and the pretax margin is -82.34.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SCWorx Corp. is 20.71%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 314,834. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for $4.20, making the entire transaction worth $210,000. This insider now owns 208,469 shares in total.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -82.34 while generating a return on equity of -62.85.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Looking closely at SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, SCWorx Corp.’s (WORX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1538. However, in the short run, SCWorx Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0270. Second resistance stands at $1.1935. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3570. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6970, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5335. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3670.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Key Stats

There are currently 11,424K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,630 K according to its annual income of -3,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,030 K and its income totaled -630 K.

Newsletter

 

