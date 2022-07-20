Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) with a beta value of 2.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 19, 2022, with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) stock priced at $21.75, up 5.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.7999 and dropped to $21.75 before settling in for the closing price of $21.52. SIX’s price has ranged from $19.87 to $47.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 130.00%. With a float of $85.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1970 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.72, operating margin of +26.60, and the pretax margin is +14.78.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 31,562. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 1,325 shares at a rate of $23.82, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 1,000 for $22.72, making the entire transaction worth $22,720. This insider now owns 28,675 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.59% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.99 million, its volume of 2.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.11 in the near term. At $23.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.01.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.91 billion, the company has a total of 86,443K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,497 M while annual income is 129,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 138,110 K while its latest quarter income was -65,660 K.

5.36% volatility in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) on July 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.82, soaring 2.99% from the previous trading...
Read more

Under Armour Inc. (UA) average volume reaches $6.26M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
July 19, 2022, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) trading session started at the price of $7.58, that was 5.65% jump from the session before....
Read more

Investors must take note of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) performance last week, which was 2.84%.

Shaun Noe -
On July 19, 2022, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) opened at $3.93, higher 2.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

