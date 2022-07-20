The AES Corporation (AES) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 11,141 M

July 19, 2022, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) trading session started at the price of $20.57, that was 1.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.705 and dropped to $20.425 before settling in for the closing price of $20.28. A 52-week range for AES has been $18.62 – $26.52.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 1.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.90%. With a float of $665.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8450 employees.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The AES Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of The AES Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 418,073. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,280 shares at a rate of $21.68, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s EVP and CFO bought 47,000 for $21.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,001,100. This insider now owns 67,622 shares in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.28) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.40% during the next five years compared to 2.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The AES Corporation (AES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) saw its 5-day average volume 5.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, The AES Corporation’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 25.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.74 in the near term. At $20.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.18.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

There are 667,860K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.89 billion. As of now, sales total 11,141 M while income totals -409,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,852 M while its last quarter net income were 115,000 K.