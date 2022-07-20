Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 358,830 K

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) on July 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.98, soaring 0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.00 and dropped to $20.98 before settling in for the closing price of $20.98. Within the past 52 weeks, VG’s price has moved between $12.85 and $20.99.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.80%. With a float of $254.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2082 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.93, operating margin of +1.19, and the pretax margin is -1.42.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vonage Holdings Corp. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 1,439,445. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 71,543 shares at a rate of $20.12, taking the stock ownership to the 83,156 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s SVP, Controller & PAO sold 15,200 for $20.12, making the entire transaction worth $305,824. This insider now owns 80,193 shares in total.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1.74 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -30.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) Trading Performance Indicators

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) saw its 5-day average volume 5.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (VG) raw stochastic average was set at 99.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.00 in the near term. At $21.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.96.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.04 billion based on 256,582K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,409 M and income totals -24,500 K. The company made 358,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.