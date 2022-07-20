ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) 20 Days SMA touches 8.79%: The odds favor the bear

July 19, 2022, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) trading session started at the price of $47.87, that was 5.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.28 and dropped to $47.87 before settling in for the closing price of $47.76. A 52-week range for ZIM has been $32.32 – $91.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 760.40%. With a float of $79.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.91 million.

The firm has a total of 4427 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.33, operating margin of +54.02, and the pretax margin is +52.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 34.02%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $14.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $13.2) by $0.96. This company achieved a net margin of +43.25 while generating a return on equity of 190.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 760.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 47.96, a number that is poised to hit 13.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., ZIM], we can find that recorded value of 3.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.87. The third major resistance level sits at $53.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

There are 119,947K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.79 billion. As of now, sales total 10,729 M while income totals 4,640 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,716 M while its last quarter net income were 1,709 M.