$1.66M in average volume shows that Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is heading in the right direction

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) kicked off on July 20, 2022, at the price of $68.72, up 3.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.85 and dropped to $67.70 before settling in for the closing price of $67.41. Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has traded in a range of $61.31-$91.61.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -1.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.80%. With a float of $202.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.69, operating margin of +15.03, and the pretax margin is +13.92.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Omnicom Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 147,972. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $77.88, taking the stock ownership to the 9,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Senior VP and Treasurer sold 1,500 for $85.86, making the entire transaction worth $128,794. This insider now owns 12,967 shares in total.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.31) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +9.85 while generating a return on equity of 44.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.60% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Looking closely at Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.46. However, in the short run, Omnicom Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.37. Second resistance stands at $72.69. The third major resistance level sits at $74.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.07.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.02 billion has total of 205,733K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,289 M in contrast with the sum of 1,408 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,410 M and last quarter income was 173,800 K.