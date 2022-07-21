-12.50% percent quarterly performance for Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 20, 2022, Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) opened at $1.55, higher 14.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8099 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Price fluctuations for BWEN have ranged from $1.46 to $4.34 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 265.40% at the time writing. With a float of $18.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 493 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.28, operating margin of -8.65, and the pretax margin is +1.97.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Broadwind Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 21.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 14,861. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,088 shares at a rate of $2.10, taking the stock ownership to the 291,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $22,828. This insider now owns 298,306 shares in total.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.96 while generating a return on equity of 6.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 265.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Broadwind Inc. (BWEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.19 million, its volume of 0.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Broadwind Inc.’s (BWEN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6685, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0885. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8566 in the near term. At $1.9632, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1165. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4434. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3368.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) Key Stats

There are currently 20,018K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 145,620 K according to its annual income of 2,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,840 K and its income totaled -2,400 K.