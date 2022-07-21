-20.01% percent quarterly performance for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) stock priced at $85.60, down -1.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.51 and dropped to $84.27 before settling in for the closing price of $86.91. CF’s price has ranged from $43.19 to $113.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 187.90%. With a float of $207.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.60 million.

The firm has a total of 3000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +32.70, and the pretax margin is +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 634,344. In this transaction VP and Corporate Controller of this company sold 6,684 shares at a rate of $94.90, taking the stock ownership to the 45,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec sold 32,155 for $101.18, making the entire transaction worth $3,253,395. This insider now owns 25,302 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.77% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 6.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF], we can find that recorded value of 2.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.38.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 26.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.70. The third major resistance level sits at $88.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.16.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.03 billion, the company has a total of 208,602K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,538 M while annual income is 917,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,868 M while its latest quarter income was 883,000 K.