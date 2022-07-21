4.68% volatility in Frontline Ltd. (FRO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
On July 20, 2022, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) opened at $9.35, lower -0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.45 and dropped to $9.225 before settling in for the closing price of $9.50. Price fluctuations for FRO have ranged from $6.10 to $11.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -0.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.70% at the time writing. With a float of $142.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Frontline Ltd. is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by -$1.1. This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontline Ltd. (FRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.51 in the near term. At $9.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.06.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Key Stats

There are currently 203,531K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 749,380 K according to its annual income of -11,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 217,440 K and its income totaled 31,150 K.

