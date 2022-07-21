Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is -36.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

A new trading day began on July 20, 2022, with 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) stock priced at $0.2514, up 4.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2648 and dropped to $0.2407 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. NMTR’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $1.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.00%. With a float of $248.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.24 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 28,462. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 125,000 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 1,427,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director bought 175,000 for $0.25, making the entire transaction worth $42,962. This insider now owns 1,454,045 shares in total.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -99.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.57 million. That was better than the volume of 2.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s (NMTR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3974, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7243. However, in the short run, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2658. Second resistance stands at $0.2773. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2899. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2291. The third support level lies at $0.2176 if the price breaches the second support level.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 64.34 million, the company has a total of 259,107K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,352 K.

Newsletter

 

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Subscribe

 

