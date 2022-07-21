Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Centene Corporation’s (CNC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 20, 2022, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) opened at $91.00, lower -1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.30 and dropped to $88.90 before settling in for the closing price of $91.35. Price fluctuations for CNC have ranged from $59.67 to $91.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.90% at the time writing. With a float of $579.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.23 million.

The firm has a total of 72500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Centene Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08, was worth 394,240. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,480 shares at a rate of $88.00, taking the stock ownership to the 22,560 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director sold 10,220 for $84.03, making the entire transaction worth $858,787. This insider now owns 27,040 shares in total.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.68) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +1.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.63% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Centene Corporation (CNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Centene Corporation, CNC], we can find that recorded value of 2.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corporation’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $92.52. The third major resistance level sits at $93.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.54.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

There are currently 584,887K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 125,982 M according to its annual income of 1,347 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 37,185 M and its income totaled 849,000 K.

